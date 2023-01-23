Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has chosen Quetta as the host for the 34th National Games and has formed a Normalisation Committee to oversee the process.

In a document issued on their website, POA also confirmed all the members of the Committee.

Over 3000 athletes are expected to take part in the 34th National Games which will take place from May 15th to 23rd.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qadoos Bazanjo will serve as the patron-in-chief of the Games’ Management Committee. Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan president of the POA and Balochistan’s Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliquz Hazara join him as patron of the committee.

The chairmen and members of the respective sports management committees will serve as the Presidents and secretary generals of all their provincial associations.

“We are all set to hold the 34th edition of the National Games in Quetta from May 15. The arrangements are being given the final touches. Hopefully, it would be one of the best Games ever to be held in Pakistan” said Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary of POA.

The Management Committee will also oversee the following functions:

To organize the 34th National Games as per the approved schedule

Ensure that sports competitions are held as per rules and regulations

Ensure that venues are complete, have adequate sports equipment, and are ready to showcase the event.

To ensure the availability of sufficient and comfortable accommodations for the athletes and officials

To make foolproof security arrangements.

To make adequate medical and transport facilities

To ensure the creation of a Press Centre along with allied facilities for the coverage of the Games

With Pakistan Super League (PSL) withdrawing its offer of hosting matches in the province, the national games provide Quetta with a prime opportunity to showcase their worth to the whole of Pakistan.

Pakistan Army has dominated the National Games winning the 23 editions on the trot.