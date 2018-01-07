344 power pilferers held in December

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has apprehended 344 electricity thieves from its various circles in raids during its ongoing drive against power pilferers in December 2017.

The IESCO spokesman informed APP that 124 culprits were held from Rawalpindi, 46 from Islamabad, 67 from Attock, 38 from Jhelum and 69 from Chakwal circles.

They were involved in power theft through direct line (Kunda System) and by breaking security strip of the meter, he added.

He said FIRs had been lodged against power thieves under the electricity (Amendment) Act.

The spokesman said in light of IESCO chief direction, prompt action was being taken against electricity theft in the whole region.

The IESCO Operation staff M&T and Surveillance directorates were taking part in anti-electricity theft activities, he said.

Meanwhile, the IESCO chief instructed all field formation to spent more time in field and check meter of all tariffs so that electricity theft could be eliminated.

The IESCO chief said if company employee found involved in electricity theft, strict legal and departmental action would be initiated against him.—APP

