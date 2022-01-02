340,000 national IDs issued in four months

National Statistics and Infor-mation Administration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that they have issued up to 340,000 electronic National IDs in the capital Kabul and provinces in the past four months.

A statement released by the Administration on Sat-urday, January 1, 2022 reads that, al-ready printed IDs have been issued while the process of printing new IDs is going on in twenty provinces of the coun-try. “Kabul, Nangarhar, Paktia, Khost, Logar, Kandahar, Za-bul, Balkh, Herat, Jawzjan, Baghlan, Ghazni, Badakhshan, Farah, Nuristan, Samangan, and Tak-har are provinces where the process of both printing and issuing IDs are ongoing.” Reads the statement.

The statement reads that they issue from 13,000 to 15,000 IDs on daily basis in the above-mentioned provinces.In the meantime, the admini-stration has assured of resum-ing issuance of IDs after com-pleting a tech-nical assessment of the centers in provinces where the process is stalled.ID applicants in Kabul and Herat provinces are re-portedly allowed to apply online while people in other provinces have to apply in person.–Agencies