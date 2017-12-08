34 drug offenders arrested

Islamabad

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 34 drug offenders and seized 181 kg drugs amounting to Rs. 221.18 million in international market in 25 counter-narcotic operations across the country. Six vehicles were also seized during the operations conducted to curb the menace. The recovered drugs comprised 154 kg Hashish, 3.8 kg Heroin, 2.5 kg Opium, 1.64 kg Methamphetamine, 940 grams Cocaine, 475 grams Amphetamine, 160 liters Acetic Anhydride and 36000 Ecstasy Tablets.

Regional Directorate, Quetta recovered 3 kg Hashish and arrested an accused, Muhammad Tariq, resident of Noshki. He was arrested from Muneer Ahmed Mengal Road, near Balochistan University, Quetta. ANF Rawalpindi recovered 396 grams Heroin from United Kingdom (UK) bound parcel being sent through a courier service company based at Attock.—APP