34 criminals arrested

Police arrested 34 criminals during an ongoing crackdown across the district here on Monday. Police said that in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested three notorious proclaimed offenders, who were wanted by police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The teams arrested two court absconders, seven drug peddlers and nine illegal weapon holders, besides recovering 100-litre liquor, 410-gram hashish, seven pistols and rounds.

Meanwhile, police apprehended eight kite sellers with kites and chemical string, one gambler with stake money while four others were held for illegally refilling LPG.