34 animals die at Peshawar zoo

Peshawar

More than 34 animals have died at the Peshawar zoo since it was inaugurated in February, revealed a report on Thursday. The report has been compiled by the investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo.

A dark cloud hovered over the Peshawar zoo following media reports of deaths. The zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey. The report concludes that the birds and nilgai passed away due to breathing problems.

A four-year-old fallow deer, which died on March 1, was initially reported to have died under ‘mysterious circumstances’. However, the report states that the deer was killed after colliding with the rods of its cage.—INP