33m year-old fossil of extinct anthracotheres found in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The skull of an animal, belonging to the family of extinct creatures known as anthracotheres, has been found in Sohawa, Jhelum District of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The fossil weighs 10 kilogrammes and is one foot long. It is believed to be 33 million years old, Express News reported.

It was found by Punjab University’s research scholar Ghayyur Abbas and field guides Chaudhry Abid Hussain and Mehtab Khan. The fossil will be examined at the Punjab University.

Sohawa is a hotbed for fossils, with many other discoveries made there in recent years.

The plant-eating, semi-aquatic mammals called anthracotheres flourished over 40 million years and died out less than 2.5 million years ago. They are believed to have left only one descendant – the hippopotamus.

Earlier, the skulls of a nine million-year-old anthracothere, Merycopotamus medioximus, and a contemporaneous fossil hippopotamus (Hexaprotodon sivalensis) were found in Pakistan’s Siwalik Hills, according to Berkeley.