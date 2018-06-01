3331 missing persons recovered

Commission of inquiry probing 5177 cases

Islamabad

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances received 5091 cases up to 30 April, 2018. During May 2018, 86 more cases were received. Now the total number of the cases is 5177.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, out of 5177 cases, 3331 cases have been disposed of upto May 31, 2018 with the personal efforts of Honourable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, President, Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad.

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad during the month of May 2018 disposed of 62.

The Commission has conducted 204 hearings in Islamabad, 169 in Karachi, 73 in Lahore and 91 in Quetta during May 2018.

Due to the NAB chief’s personal interest and efforts, the commission has recovered more than 3331 missing persons, ensuring their safe return to their homes.

The sources said that as president of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, NAB chief, performed his duties for seven days a week and even on holidays without receiving any remuneration and salary. He gives personal hearing to the families of missing persons and tries for their earliest recovery.

Supreme Court of Pakistan has also referred more than 300 cases of missing persons to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances for their recovery.