332 officials screened at Health camp

Rawalpindi

About 332 officials from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Local Government Department(LGD) screened themselves at a special medical camp.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Amir Sheikh told that of the 332 officials screened, Hepatatis C was found positive in 18 , HIV in 1, Hepatatis B in 1 and 48 were of Diabetes while 296 employees were vaccinated by Hepatitis B. A team of specialist doctors rendered their services during the camp, he added.—APP