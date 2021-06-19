332 more Corona patients detected

As many as 13 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 5,327 and 565 new cases emerged when 10,825 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 13 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 5,327 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,825 samples were tested which detected 565 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 4,365,228 tests have been conducted against which 331,642 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 307,067 patients have recovered, including 1134 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,248 patients were under treatment, of them 18,616 were in home isolation, 33 at isolation centers and 599 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 543 patients were stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 565 new cases, 332 have been detected from Karachi, including 119 from East, 59 South, 56 Korangi, 52 Central, 31 Malir and 15 West.

Hyderabad has 45, Sanghar 27, ShaheedBenazirabad 19, Jamshoro 17, Sujawal 14, Qamber 13, Matiari 11, Dadu 10, NauoSheroFeroze nine, Tharparkar eight, Jacobabad seven, TandoAllhayar five, Tando Muhammad Khan four, Kashmore three, Umerkot two, Ghotki, Larkana and Sukkur one each. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.