33,053 candidates appeared in ETEA entrance test

Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test 2017 was held on Sunday for admissions in public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which total of 33,053 candidates including 20,041 males and 13,011 females appeared in test. Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and ETEA jointly organized the test simultaneously at Islamia Collegiate School Hockey ground Peshawar, Khyber Medical College Cricket Ground opposite Irnum Hospital Peshawar, Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Grassy Ground Saidu Sharif Swat and University Wensem College DI Khan.

A total of 33,053 candidates including 20,041 males and 13,011 females appeared in the entrance test at the above mentioned five centers. The results of the test will be announced on Monday and would be available on KMU website http://www.kmu.edu.pk/www.kmu.edu.pk.—APP