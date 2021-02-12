33 more lose their life to corona

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The coronavirus claimed 33 more lives during the last 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,218, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

According to the latest statistics, 1,270 fresh infections were reported during the aforementioned period, lifting up the national tally of cases to 560,363. As many as 1,481 patients recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, while 518,164 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

Around 1,743 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 29,981 and the positivity rate stands at 3.59 percent. A total of 35,280 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, while 8,360,823 samples have been tested so far.

Sindh reported 371 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 253,089.

According to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 16 more patients succumbed to the lethal virus as the death toll jumped to 4,199. As many as 4,939 more patients recovered, taking the total to 234,584.

According to the Punjab healthcare department, the death toll from coronavirus reached 4,994 after the province recorded 12 more fatalities. Punjab also recorded another 484 cases, taking the provincial tally for confirmed cases to 162,875. A total of 150,638 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far. Meanwhile, another doctor in Karachi succumbed to coronavirus on Friday.

Professor Asadullah, the former head of the surgeries department of the JinnahHospital breathed his last while battling with the deadly virus, confirmed Director Jinnah Hospital, Dr Semi Jamali.

She paid rich tributes to the deceased doctor for his services in the health sector. Last month, Dr Saleh Soomro had lost his life to COVID-19 in Karachi.