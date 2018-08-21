33 hospitalized after consuming poisonous food

Our Correspondent

Attock

As many as 33 people including women and children were hospitalized after eating toxic shawarma in Attock on Monday, police said.

According to details, the citizens purchased shawarma from a local food outlet in Attock which was contaminated and after eating it, their condition deteriorated. The affectees including women and children were shifted to hospital.

The owner of the food outlet after getting the information closed the shop and escaped along with other employees. The sample of the food was sent for laboratory test where the doctors declared it contaminated and hazardous for health.

The police after registering a case against the owner and employees of the food outlet have started an investigation.

