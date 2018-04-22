33 complaints of overseas Pakistanis entertained: Warsi

Rawalpindi

Chairman Task Force Overseas Pakistanis District Rawalpindi Iftikhar Ahmad Warsi Saturday heard 33 complaints related to police, TMOs, anti-corruption, fake housing schemes, RDAs and excise department and issued necessary orders at the spot.

He said that special courts have been established to pursue the cases of overseas and solve them promptly so all concerned departments are directed to furnish their application at earliest as no slackness will be endured in this respect, said a press release.

He expressed his views while listening to the complaints of Pakistanis settled abroad during a meeting in DC Office Rawalpindi. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mian Behzad Adil, Assistant Commissioner (Kahuta) Anser Hayat, AC (Headquarter) Asher Iqbal, SSP Maria, Member Provincial Assembly Zaib un Nisa Awan, Malik Qaiser Awan, Chaudary Saqib, Malik Saeed and other concerned officers were also present there.

MPA Zaib-un-Nisa Awan at this occasion shared that main objective of commission is not only re-dressing the complaints but to facilitate the citizens in every possible manner to welcome them in mainstream and encourage them for investing in their own country.

For this purpose approval has been accorded to the proposal of establishing separate police stations and Facilitation Center in Lahore, Gujranwala, DGK and Rawalpindi division.—APP