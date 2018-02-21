33 candidates to contest in Senate elections

Our Correspondent

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a final list of candidates in the Senate elections on March 3 here on Tuesday.

The polling for assemblies in four provinces, 12 each from Sindh and Punjab, while 11 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will contest. Candidates for 12 seats from Sindh in the Senate elections, 33 candidates will contest. Among those 33, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 14 candidates, 12 from Pakistan People’s Party and three from Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League-Functional will have one candidate each for seats in Sindh.

There will be six candidates contesting for the technocrat seats, which will include PPP’s Dr Sikander Mahindro and Rukhsana Zuberi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Hasan Feroz, Dr Qadir Khanzada and Ali Raza Abidi and PTI’s Najeeb Haroon.

For the general seats, PPP’s Raza Rabbani, Murtaza Wahab, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Imam-ud-din Shauqeen, Ayaz Ahmed and Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot will contest.

Whereas, Farogh Naseem, Kamran Tessori, Ahmed Chinoy, Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Amir Chishti, and Farhan Chishti are contesting from MQM-P, while Anees Ahmed, Dr Sagheer and Syed Mubashir Imam will contest from PSP.

PML-F’s Syed Muzzafar Hussain and PML-N’s Sarfraz Jatoi will also be among Senate candidates.