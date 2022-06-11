Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council in Cairo on Saturday. The two leaders discussed the issue of freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, in light of Iran’s recent escalation of hostile activities there. El-Sisi stressed “the need to combine efforts and intensify joint action to protect the security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and the Arabian Gulf, and the connection of this vital issue with regional and international security and stability”.

Al-Alimi expressed his agreement with the Egyptian president about the necessity of concerted efforts to secure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. The two men also discussed the Safer oil vessel crisis. El-Sisi said the stricken tanker poses “a multifaceted threat” and urged the international community to solve this crisis as soon as possible by providing the necessary support and funding for the relevant UN plan.”-AN