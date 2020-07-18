3,280 more recovered from Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus has claimed 22 more lives and infected as many as 880 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh. A statement on the COVID-19 situation said that 22 more people succumbed to the coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 1,974. 9270 samples were tested, which detected 880 new cases of COVID-19. Currently, 18,761 patients are under treatment, of them 17,938 in home isolation, 79 at isolation centres. 3,280 more COVID-19 patients recuperated in 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 91,383 in the province. Earlier on July 17, Sindh had reported 1,170 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths over the previous 24 hours, taking the province’s tally of cases to 111,238 and casualties to 1,952, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In a statement on the Covid-19 situation, he had said as many as 14,027 patients had recuperated from the disease, raising the number of recovered patients in the province to 88,103. A total of 10,299 tests had been conducted in the past 24 hours, he had added.