327 brick klins closed, FIR lodged against 62 owners

Deputy Director Environment Zafar Iqbal on Friday said all 327 brick-kilns in the district have been closed down in connection with anti-smog steps.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said the government teams raided various brick-kilns and registered 62 cases against brick-kiln owners over violation of the ban on operating kilns these days.

He said the teams were regularly monitoring kilns, adding that the ban would remain in place till December 31.

He said one zig-zag technology brick-kiln was under construction in Multan district, which would be more environment-friendly. The Punjab government has initiated a project to modernise brick-kilns in the province so that the risk of air pollution could be minimised.

This was informed by Punjab Environment Protection Department Director Naseem-ur-Rehman while talking to APP here on Friday.

He said that the modernised brick-kilns based on zig-zag technology would not only reduce the production cost of bricks and the fuel charges but also help control air pollution and smog.

He said that only conventional technology was being used in brick-kilns currently, and the EPD was working on the substitutes.

‘Recently, we visited Nepal with the cooperation of the Kiln Association, and we found out a different process without making changes in the conventional kilns,’ he added. He said that through the new process, which was called zig-zag technology, results of brick-baking had proved far better.—Agencies

