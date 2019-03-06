Spring Flower, Vegetable & Birds Show

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Horticultural Society (IHS) will arrange spring Flowers, Vage and Birds Show 2019 at Rose & Jasmine Garden from 29-31 March (3-day) as decided by the Executive Council on 01-3-2019. A lot of organizations from twin-city are expected to participate in the Flowers Show. Chief gust will inaugurate the Flowers Show on 29 March 2019 at 4:00 p.m. there will be a great attraction for families, kids, flowers lovers & bird lovers. Beside the flowers show, there will be many other attractive stalls also.

All organizations/departments/parties which are interested to participate in the flowers show can contact with the Chairman show organizating committee (Iftikhar Ahmed Awan, phone 0333-5030909) or Secretary (Javaid Iqbal, phone 0342-6666444) of the Society.

