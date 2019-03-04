It has been more than 12 days since Pulwama Attack in IOK. I am not really sure if people understand the horrors of a war. India and Pakistan are both nuclear armed countries with weapons and military might at their disposal that can reduce cities to rubble in a matter of minute .Its a shame that I am compelled to remind this to the people who are in favour of war on both sides that there is no honour in war. There are no heroes, only fatalities. May be present generations on both sides have been so detached from realities that they do not only fully grasp the gravity of the situation. This is where I believe education system has betrayed the people of countries.

Ask those how it feels like to be a refugee, to lose a loved one or to live in a constant fear of death from a Syrian, Yemeni, Afghani, Burmese, Iraqi, Ukrainian and countless other people experiencing the atrocities of a full blown war. Imagine a life of a person one of these countries whose cities have been annihilated by countries who are not even using half of their military might and then compare it to what Pakistan and India can do to reach other. Read about what life was like during the first half of the 20th Century, how ridiculously cheap the human life was and how aggressive the entire planet was during this time. And maybe then, this won’t feel like a joke. Because the truth is, its not only the lives of 1.6 billion people at stake, the entire world is going to suffer for years to come. Therefore, we must raise our voice for peace and fraternity because war is only destruction of nations.

NAVEED ABBAS MAITLO

Islamabad

