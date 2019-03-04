Four human souls, two military and two civilian embraced the martyrdom on Saturday as Modi’s madness continues with relentless unprovoked intense firing along the Line of Control so as to keep the border hot—an issue that Modi can exploit to secure maximum Hindu votes in coming elections.

With releasing Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, hopes were high, when Prime Minister Imran Khan in Parliament again reiterated the importance of talks but all went vain when instead of responding positively to PM Khan efforts ended with Modi’s sceptical remark, alluding the Commander’s release as pilot project— a kind of chide to Imran Khan’s initiatives. The way, the recent course of the events is unfolding, the extremist Modi is unlikely to talk and de-escalate tense situation rather he would favour to escalate, as it is the very basis of his election campaign.

There is no second thought that many anchorpersons in India are dancing on Modi’s tune but more unfortunate is that Indian Forces are also playing the devil Modi’s hand, putting the entire region at stake. So far now, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership have acted wisely, favouring and demanding restrain also from belligerent India, who has been acting other way around.

Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be taken as her weakness rather it is her strength that believes the solutions of the outstanding problems in negotiate-settlements. And what Pakistan could have done for de-escalation has already done. It is now on the international community, especially America to intervene as to diffuse the tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, who by any miscalculation can go far full-fledged war even nuclear that is not only fatal to region but the world at whole.

AAMIR KHAN WAGAN

Larkana, Sindh

