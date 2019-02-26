Now a days relation between India and Pakistan are at the lowest ebb. The Pakistani PM Imran Khan says, ‘peace sadly remains elusive due to upcoming general elections in India’. On the other hand, it is strange to see India threatening Pakistan. At last, it is clear that India does not have any facts and figures regarding the Pulwama attack yet it targets our country without any proof. It is must for both countries to initiate political dialogue to settle all pending issues.

ALI JAN DILWASH

Karachi

