The number of Pakistanis living below the poverty line has increased manifold. Balochistan is considered the poorest province and thousands of people can’t even afford daily meals to their children.

Due to poverty hundreds of people face dire future. Under such terrible condition, public is further being crushed under the weight of rising food prices and utility charges and other related taxes. Govt should come out with sound and practical policy initiative to halt this trend.

DR.ALI AKBAR LAL

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp