32-year old found dead in his bedroom

Baramulla

A 32-year-old man was found dead in his bedroom in old town Baramulla on Saturday. Baramulla police claimed the man has been murdered.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Ahmad Budroo, son of Gh Hassan Budroo of Qazi Hamam Baramulla. He was running his shop at Main Chowk Baramulla.

The incident surfaced at a time when army had laid a siege of the area during early hours on Saturday.

According to police, on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, police and army’s 46 RR launched a cordon and search operation at Qazi Hamam, in old town Baramulla Saturday morning.

They said as the police approached one of the houses for search operation, the inmates were called out. “As one of the inmates, Tariq Ahmad Budroo came out, he went to call his brother who was sleeping in his bedroom. However, as he entered his room he found him dead,” said the spokesperson of the police.

Police claimed the preliminary investigation revealed that “it is a case of murder and it has surfaced that he has been strangulated to death.”

Meanwhile, the body was sent to Baramulla district hospital, where a team of doctors conducted autopsy.—Agencies