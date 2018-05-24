32-ton BP Tugboat handed over to Pak Navy

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) Wednesday handed over a 32-ton Bollard Pull (BP) Tug to Pakistan Navy.

Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat was the chief guest at the handing over ceremony held at KS&EW in Karachi, which was attended among others by high ranking officials from government, Pakistan Navy, Corporate Sector and the shipyard.

“The 32 Tons BP Tug has a 34 meter overall length with displacement of 481 tons. It has maximum speed of 12 knots and propelled by 2 x Diesel Engines and same number of Azimuth Thrusters. It is fitted with a very robust fendering arrangement for all round tugging operation of almost all sizes of ships and crafts of Pakistan Navy,” said a press release issued here.

Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat said it was indeed a clear manifestation of the vision of Pakistan Navy to pursue self-reliance in the field of ship construction.

He appreciated Ministry of Defence Production and Karachi Shipyard for their valuable contribution towards attaining goal of self-reliance in the field of ship building.

He said the Karachi Shipyard was one of the few public sector industries which made a remarkable turnaround in last decade and was playing a pivotal role in supporting all components of national maritime sector.

He said that inception of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had created many opportunities for the growth of local industries, adding the public sector industries like shipyard should avail this opportunity and help create more jobs and play their role in national development.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, in his welcome address, thanked Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Defence Production for their continued support.

He said that no foreign assistance had been sought for this project as it had been completed with self-sufficiency in all phases of construction.He briefed about the ongoing shipbuilding and ship-repair activities at KS&EW. he said, the was undertaking 6 x shipbuilding projects. “First export order of 8 x sugar mill rollers to Philippines and Thailand through an American Company CSI, has also been delivered this year.