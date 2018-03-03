32 T BP Tug built for PN at KSEW launched

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Launching Ceremony of 32 Tons Bollard Pull (BP) Tug built for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) on 02 March 2018. Lt Gen (R) Muhammad Ijaz Chaudhry HI (M), Secretary, Ministry of Defence Production, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from GoP, Pakistan Navy, corporate sector and KS&EW.

KS&EW has so far constructed 23 Tugs ranging from 10-40 Tons BP for its customers. Currently, two 32 Tons BP Tugs are under construction. This Tug has 34 meters overall length, with displacement of 481 Tons and maximum speed of 12 knots. The Chief Guest in his address appreciated Pakistan Navy and KS&EW for their valuable contribution towards attaining goal of self-reliance in Shipbuilding. He said that the successful and timely delivery of number of vessels with varying sizes and capacities including similar 32 Tons BP Tug by KS&EW has made all of us proud and confident. While highlighting the importance of CPEC, he announced that the Prime Minister has approved establishment of a new shipyard at Gwadar, which will soon be realized.

Earlier MD KSEW, Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah HI(M) in his welcome address said this project is being executed with self sufficiency in all phases of its construction, with no foreign technical assistance. He also briefed about 8 x Shipbuilding projects, which are simultaneously being constructed at KS&EW. He said that General Engineering Department of KS&EW has recently constructed 9 Over Head cranes for Pakistan Railways. Besides, 50 sugar mill rollers during this season. Lastly, He expressed his profound gratitude for Ministry of Defence Production and Pakistan Navy for their continued support and patronage.