32 RAs appointed to dispose of objections

Thirty-two Revising Authorities (RAs) appointed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum districts to dispose of claims and objections of the citizens till April 30.

ECP had displayed the verified voters’ lists for around a month up to April 24 at the display centres set up at 280 prominent places including schools, colleges of the division and offices of registration officers, assistant registration officers and display centers at circle level.

ECP had also announced 36 days from March 26 to April 30 for disposal of claims/objections and applications for corrections which can be submitted until April 30. According to Rawalpindi District Election Commissioner Malik Saleem Akhtar total 17 Revising Authorities were appointed for Rawalpindi district who are authorized to receive and decide claims, objections and applications for correction of electoral rolls.—APP

