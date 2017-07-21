32 persons rescued

Rawalpindi

Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 has rescued 32 persons in 24 road traffic accidents.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, total 24 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours in which 22 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of the city.

The 10 victims who sustained minor injuries were provided first aid at spot by Emergency Medical Teams. According to the data, 22 drivers, seven pedestrians and three passengers were among the victims.

The 29 males and three females were among the victims while age group of the victims shows that three were under 18 years of age.—APP