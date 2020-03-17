32 MPs voice support for debate on Kashmir in UK parliament

London

As many as 32 Members of British Parliament have supported the demand for a debate on gross human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir to ask the British government and the international community to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian brutal forces.

The support has been expressed by the British MPs in response to a letter written by Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International Chairman, Raja Najabat Hussain.

Raja Najabat along with a team contacted all the MPs in the UK Parliament to participate in the debate and speak on gross human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These 32 MPs have supported Debbie Abrahams, Chairperson of All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in the British Parliament.

JKSDMI Chairman Raja Najabat Hussain wrote the letter requesting more than 400 MPs as well as Councilors, community leaders and people from all walks of life to play their role to make this debate successful and put forward their names to Speaker of the House of Commons for their speeches on the issue.

Raja Najabat Hussain asked all the Kashmiris to get united and remain active in next 10 days to raise the voice for hapless Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the occupied territory.

It is worth mentioning here that Debbie Abrahams, UK Labour Party MP and Chairperson of All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPGK) in the British Parliament, presented, in the second week of March, a resolution titled “Human Rights in Kashmir” in the UK Parliament for a debate on rights situation in occupied Kashmir. The parliament, accepting the resolution, fixed 26th March for debate. The members will take part in the debate for three hours.—KMS