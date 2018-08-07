32 girls’ edu enemies held

Police intensify strike, search operation against miscreants in GB

Chilas

At least 32 people have been arrested on a suspicion of their involvement in burning the girls’ schools in Chilas and Diamer. The security forces have continued crackdown in the area as a list of extremists has been handed over to a grand jirga for further procedure.

However, Darail and Tangir have been opened for traffic after proper search operation. Earlier on Sunday, at least one terrorist was killed while a policeman embraced martyrdom during an operation against militants who torched girls’ schools in Chilas. Security personnel said that terrorists opened fire on the officers retaliating to which, one suspect identified as Shafiq was killed.

On Thursday night, unidentified assailants burned down at least 12 girls’ schools in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilasand Diamer district and fled, causing panic among residents. The police launched a raid and arrested 16 suspects, registering six cases against unknown men in the incident. Afterwards, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the mishap and summoned report from GB government and interior secretary.

The police have intensified operation against miscreants at various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan especially in Diamer district to ensure durable peace in the area. During the strike and search operation, the police killed a terrorists namely Shafiq who had taken shelter in a house in Tehsil Tangir. Hand-grenade, suicide jacket and huge quantity of ammunition were also found from the compound.

Police had set up checking points at various places to keep eye on suspected persons. According to official sources, a high-level meeting was held at Tangir to review security arrangements and wipe out miscreants from the area. People have extended full cooperation towards the law enforcement forces to eliminate terrorists and ensure durable peace in the entire belt.

Meanwhile, IG Gilgit Baltistan Sanullah Abbasi along with Force Commander Northern Areas Maj General Saqib Mehmood Malik paid visit to district Chilas where they were briefed about ongoing operation against the miscreants. They expressed satisfaction over operation against anti-social elements and added that efforts were underway in the right direction and expressed resolve to wipe would extremism and terrorism in all its forms and manifestation. They also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of Shaheed Arif Hussain in eternal peace, adding his supreme sacrifice would always be remembered.—TNS

Share on: WhatsApp