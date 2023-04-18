31m Punjab families benefited from free wheat flour distribution: CM

Hails govt for successful free flour package

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab has said that 31 million families benefited from the free wheat flour distribution in the province.

“Over 41.1 mln flour bags were distributed free of cost in the province,” Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi said.

“It has been the biggest free flour distribution package in the history of the country,” Naqvi said.

He congratulated the team involved in the ‘Free Atta’ package adding that the best coordination between the administration and police ensured success of the package, as prompt action taken, and anomalies addressed over complaints of citizens.

“Fifty-three billion rupees wheat flour distributed in the government scheme,” spokesperson said. “Total 4,39,36,648 flour bags of 10 KG were distributed”.

“Maximum wheat flour bags of 10KG, i.e., 69,82,168, were distributed in Lahore, while 57,52,833 bags distributed in Bahawalpur and 55,68,117 10KG bags were distributed in Multan division,” spokesperson said.

“Free flour bags were also distributed in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi,” government spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention here that scores of persons lost their lives several dozens injured in stampades and other incidents in Punjab due to administrative mismanagement and other reasons during the free wheat flour distribution.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM highlighted that this initiative provided immense relief to the people, thanks to the hardwork of provincial ministers, administrative and police officers, and staff who tirelessly ensured the supply of free flour to citizens.

The Punjab government’s administration and police officials were instrumental in making this package a success, showcasing excellent coordination, he said. The CM commended the performance of ministers, chief secretary, IG police, secretaries, and the Punjab Information Technology Board for their outstanding work. In addition, RPOs, commissioners, CPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs worked diligently to ensure the smooth functioning of this initiative, he said.