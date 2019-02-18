After the Pulwama attack in Indian occupied kashmir, the entire Indian nation is mad with fury as usual blaming Pakistan for conspiring this attack. The attack was carried out on Indian army troops that caused 44 deaths and leaving many severely injured. Kashmiri Jaish-i-Mohammad group has claimed the responsibility and the video of suicide attacker Aadil Ahmed Dar has been released too. Despite the attacker being recognised as Kashmir civilian, how come India is still accusing Pakistan without any evidence and investigation? Such response by India is very much expected and it reminds us of the maxim that old habits

die hard.

It is unbelievable that how a 20 year-old boy was able to accomplish such colossal attack with 350 kilos of explosives in the presence of thousands of soldiers? How can Pakistan send such heavy amount of explosives across the border? Indian celebrities are expressing their grief and anger over this attack but they never speak up when their army kills innocent Kashmiris daily. Aren’t Kashmiris humans or their lives are of no value in the eyes of Indians? It seems India is bearing the brunt of prolonged oppression on Kashmir. We, Pakistanis, strongly condemn this barbaric attack but India needs to be rational now. They must stop playing their old blame game and fuelling hatred between two nations.

SONA B BIJARANI.

Shikarpur, Sindh

