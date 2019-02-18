Kashmir conflict between Pakistan and India has remained a bone of contention between the two countries. Recent attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir has again provoked the historic animosity between the two.

Indian PM released harsh statements speaking about severe punishment to the perpetrators. Most analysts believed that this attack would be taken as an opportunity by Modi government to induce hatred among Indian masses against Pakistan and would be used to gain political interests for the extremist BJP. However India should talk to Pakistan and Kashmiris to settle the decades old issue, as there is no military solution to it.

FAHAD KHAN

Naudero, Sindh

Share on: WhatsApp