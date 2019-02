IUB’s Shakir attends education conference in Malaysia

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Dr. Muhammad Shakir, Faculty Member, Department of Educational Training, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur attended 1st International Conference on STEM Education, University of Sains Malaysia (USM) Penang, Malaysia and presented research article on analysis of children fear and school adjustment, a case study of Southern Punjab. As many as 145 participants from more than 20 countries participated and presented their research papers in this event.

