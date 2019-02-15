06 February 2019, was a terrible day particularly for the people of Sindh when a cruel UC Chairman Raheem Shah opened fire and killed a 35-year old Sindhi nationalist leader Irshad Ranjhani in Karachi’s Bhains Colony. People of the province condemn such an illegal act of a UC Chairman.

Because of a brutal murder, people of Sindh are protesting against the killer Raheem Shah across the province in order to provide justice to the martyr. It is sad to say that whether he was a criminal or not, at least everybody ought to have to get urgent treatment at a hospital under such conditions. Why he (UC Chairman) not allowed people for the medical help of the injured at hospital? I believe it was a conspiracy against the killed.

Although police have arrested murderer Raheem Shah for refusing medical help to t he injured but the honourable court must punish him according to the law so that no heartbreaking incident like this could take place in future.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

