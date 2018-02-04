3165 uplift schemes being completed

DG Khan

As many as 3165 development schemes are being completed under Prime Minister’s development program 2017-18 at a cost of over Rs 5.63 billion. This was disclosed by Commissioner Ahmed Ali Kambo while presiding over a meeting to review development work of ongoing project here on Saturday.

The Commissioner said that different development schemes of education department, schools and public facilitation were continuing in the division. He said that IT labs were being established in 96 educational institutes, renovation of 155 bad conditioned buildings of educational institutes was being made while facilities of electricity, water supply, toilets and others were being provided to 338 educational institutes under prime minister development program 2017-18.

He said that 31 March was deadline for all contractors to complete the projects.

He said that a ban had been imposed on any government construction on private land and directed officers concerned to ensure early provision of funds, adding that any delay would not be tolerated in this regard. He also directed officers concerned to not present schemes less than 12 feet roads for approval.

Kambo maintained that 181 schemes of roads, 93 of public health, 11 of buildings and 1932 schemes of Wapda were being completed in the division.

Chairman District Council Layyah Umer Ali Olakh, Director Development and Finance Malik Rafique Ahmed, Assistant Director Waseem Akhtar Jatoi, SE irrigation Sheikh Fazal Karim, Executive engineers and other senior officers were present in the meeting.—APP