3149 criminals held in federal capital, valuables worth Rs. 241.2m recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested 3149 criminals including 722 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 241.2 million from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugv, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing the theft as well as burglary cases and provide maximum relief to citizens by resolving their problems.

In compliance of these directions, heads of all police stations looked after performance of their subordinates especially Investigation Officers probing various cases. Owing renewed efforts during the current year, police arrested 180 persons involved in 117 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 17.4 million from them.

Police officials completed investigation on2 249 cases and submitted their challans in relevant court. A total of 171 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 288 burglars and valuables worth over Rs.68 million were recovered from them. In all, 76 vehicles worth Rs 67 million were recovered from 54 car lifters involved in 85 cases while 49 bike lifters involved in44 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs. 28,51000 from them.

Police also arrested 36 persons for their alleged involvement in 81 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 79 vehicles worth Rs. 85.5 million from them. During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 350 proclaimed offenders and 372 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 3766 professional alm-seekers while eight blind murder cases were resolved and 17 alleged killers were nabbed. A total of 322 other criminal were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various nature.—INP

Related