In Kashmir, human rights are being abused by Indian army which made the occupied valley one of the most militarized regions in the world, as India has deployed more than half a million soldiers in the disputed territory, the torture on Kashmiris, blinding of people attending funerals, rape of women, killings and human violations have become routine of daily life in the Indian occupied Kashmir. India is using pellets guns against Kashmiris which causes of blinding Kashmiri people. Along with medical aid to severely injured Kashmiris is not being provided even ambulances are blocked and injured people are not being treated timely. Many Kashmiris have lost their eyesight because Indian Armed forces are using pellet guns against them.

The current situation of occupied Kashmir is very painful. As Indian armed forces have been committing human violations for last seven decade in Kashmir. International community has accepted that Kashmir is the flashpoint between India and Pakistan. Both countries have fought three wars over the Kashmir issue including 1965, 1971 as well as kargil 1999, but this issue remained same. The right of Kashmiri people to self-determination was recognized by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, but UN failed to deliver on this. The people of Kashmir are still waiting for the fulfillment the promise of UNSC. Kashmiri believe that their future would be determine according to the resolution of United Nation Security Council. The people of Kashmir demand of law, morality and fundamental right to self-determination. Although, the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights had documented in detail the human rights violations committed by Indian forces.

In April 2016, a united state report stated “There were few investigations and prosecutions of human rights violations arising from internal conflicts. The abuses range from mass killings, enforced losses, torture, rape and sexual abuse to political and freedom of speech. In report also mentioned that Indian civilian government could not do against Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) which still being used to kill innocent civilians without trial or judgment. Moreover, the people of Kashmir are demanding the right of self –determination as mandated by the United Nation resolution. Additionally, United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights who expressed serious concern about the situation in Kashmir had proposed on September 13, 2016 that ‘an independent, impartial and international mission is now needed that it should be given free and complete access to establish an objective assessment of the claims made by the two sides.

Shams Hussain Farooqi

Via email

