It is known to everyone that Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan but the people of Karachi are facing a lot of problems; scarcity of water is one among them.

Pure and safe water is the basic need of every human being, but in Karachi the situation is otherwise. If water is polluted, how can they alive? Therefore, this is my humble request to the PM-Pakistan and CM-Sindh that they take immediate action on this serious issue.

AYESH MUNEER

Via email

