31 model Ramazan bazars set up in city

Staff Reporter

The Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore in coordination with the City Administration has set up 31 model Ramazan bazaars in the provincial capital at different places.

According to the district government official on Sunday, chillers have been arranged for 10 model bazaars to facilitate the citizens whereas 18 marquees and three Shamiana (tent shelter) bazaars had been setup.

Besides these model bazaars, the Punjab government has also organised 306 special Ramadan bazaars with the cooperation of different government departments to provide relief to the public on items of daily use. All Ramadan bazaars will remain operational till June 15.

The agriculture department has set up fair prices shops at all Ramadan Bazaars. At least 1,756 price control magistrates have been appointed to ensure the implementation of recommended prices In these bazaars, people could get relief in the form of subsidised fruits, vegetables and other grocery items.

Lahore Commissioner Abdullah Khalid Sumbal is supervising the special bazaars to ensure price and quality control. Punjab Food Authority Director General Noorul Amin Mengal informed that the PFA teams had been keeping an eye on cold storages and vegetable markets for the last one month with regard to supply of fruits and vegetables to Ramadan bazaars.

The PFA has also deployed food safety officers at Ramadan markets to ensure quality of food. The Lahore Waste Management Company in close coordination with the MCL has taken measures to maintain overall cleanliness, particularly efficient collection of solid waste from the Ramadan Bazaars established across the city under MCL and 220 sanitary workers have been deployed in two shifts.

The citizens expressed satisfaction on the maintenance and cleanliness measures taken by the MCL and local administration.