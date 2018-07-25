31 martyred in suspected suicide attack outside Quetta polling station

QUETTA : As many as thirty one people, including three policemen and two children, were martyred in a suspected suicide attack outside a polling station near Eastern Bypass in Quetta on Wednesday.

Civil Hospital spokesperson said that at least thirty-five others were injured in the attack.

According to the Civil Hospital spokesperson, rescue sources said the explosion occurred near a police vehicle on routine patrolling.

A police spokesperson said the suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station.

“The suicide bomber blew himself up when police and FC personnel stopped him from entering the station,” the police spokesperson said.

The border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Chaman, Balochistan was closed by the government on Tuesday for two days in the wake of the general election.

Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir ul Mulk strongly condemned the suicide attack near a polling station in Quetta, killing several persons.

The Prime Minister expressed grief for the families of blast victims. He directed proper medical facilities to the injured.

