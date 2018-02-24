31.4m non-duty paid cigarettes’ sticks seized

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Inland Revenue Enforcement Network’s tobacco squad in Peshawar made a major seizure of 31.4 million sticks of non-duty paid cigarettes through a successful operation at an undeclared godown situated in Swabi.

As per official details, the action has been taken by the tobacco squad of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar operating under the supervision of Inland Revenue Enforcement Network.

This is the biggest seizure made by RTO Peshawar in 2018 as compared to total seizures of non-duty paid cigarettes made by the RTO Peshawar during whole year of 2017.

Peshawar is a major hub of Inland Revenue Enforcement Network FBR and successfully carrying major operations against the illicit trade of the cigarettes.