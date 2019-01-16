Rescue 1122 official house looted

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Some unidentified armed dacoits on Tuesday looted the house of Rescue 1122 Station Incharge, leaving his brother injured in the jurisdiction of Sadr Police Station. According to police, some unidentified armed dacoits stormed their entry into the house of Muhammad Raza, Rescue 1122 Station Incharge, situated at Pasrur Road near Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

The dacoits looted away cash, gold and other valuables worth of Rs. 150, 000. They left Raza’s brother injured and fled away. Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the injured to nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

Share on: WhatsApp