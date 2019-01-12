Mother appeals to government to bring back son lodged in Indian jail

Staff Reporter

Zubaida Khanum, a resident of Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, has appealed to the government of Pakistan to launch substantive diplomatic efforts to bring back his son, who is serving jail sentence from last 13 years on fake cases.

Khanum while speaking to Geo News said that Muhamamd Fahad was arrested by the Indian authorities during his visit to the neighboring country in 2006 to meet his grandmother and booked him under fictitious cases.

The mother lamented that the Pakistan authorities never launched any serious effort to bring back his son from the Indian jail, despite the fact that from time to time a number of charges, including terrorism, were dismissed before the Indian courts due to lack of evidence.

Khanum said that his son is now facing only one case now, but the police officer who registered the case against him is not appearing before the court, which is prolonging his unlawful sentence in India.

The grieving mother said that she has appealed to the relevant Pakistani authorities on every available forum to no effect.

“I want the government of Pakistan to launch efforts to free Fahad. It will be 13 years since he was given jail sentence. It has been long, I want to see him now,”

