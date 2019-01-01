Without questioning the shower of good wishes for the New Year from all possible quarters, the fact remains that a brand New Year holds no special magic or miracle of its own that as soon as the clock struck 12 to bring in the new calendar, all things good will start to flood all spheres of the society!

So certain fundamental social transformations are required to ensure a cheerful 2019. But who will ensure it? Of course we the human beings and the ball is absolutely in our court. Now how will we play the ball depends fully upon us — whether we will land the ball fairly in the opposite court to offer a nice skilful spectacle and thereafter embrace the opponent irrespective of the result of the match or smash ball in the stands directing at nose of the spectators for not blindly applauding us!

In Fyodor Doestoevsky’s classic “The Idiot”, the Superintendent of the Swiss clinic says to Prince Lev Myshkin when the protagonist was leaving the place after four-year treatment of severe epileptic condition — “If people try to act a bit sympathetic towards each other, majority of the problems in our society would cease to exist”.

Indeed only if we all try to nurture a bit of sympathy empathy and cooperative attitude towards our fellow travellers in family neighbourhood workplace and society at large(specially towards the vulnerable ones in terms of age economy sex or sheer numbers), respect each other irrespective of our demographic or social status and remain tolerant towards diverse opinion and culture; not only would 2019, but the world would certainly attain true civilization at last and let the New Year be started with such optimism in our souls.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

