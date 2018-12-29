On December 27, 2007 one of the awful incidents of our national history took place, when the first ever woman Prime Minister of the Muslim world, Benazir Bhutto, was brutally assassinated. 11 years have passed and still it is unclear whether it was a suicide attack or target killing. After Bibi’s martyrdom, despite being politically weaker than other parties, her party PPP came into power from 2008 till 2013. Unfortunately, during entire tenure of PPP, its representatives remained unsuccessful in bringing Bibi’s real enemies before nation.

It is appropriate to mention here that on 18th October, 2007, Benazir Bhutto had naturally survived a deadly attack that occurred in Karachi. The attack was so intensive that it resulted in 180 deaths and 500 injuries. After that attack, Mohtarma had the option to leave Pakistan, but she was a brave lady. She continued her election campaign. On December 27, 2018, the supporters of Pakistan People’s Party and its leaders paid tribute to Benazir Bhutto in the forms of slogans and exuberant speeches. I think the real tribute is to expose Bibi’s enemies, who are not only the enemies of Bibi, but of the whole nation.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN SHAAIQ

Karachi

