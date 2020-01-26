301 criminals held, looted items worth millions of rupees recovered

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police have arrested 301 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from them including gold ornaments, cars and bikes, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, 26 dacoity/robbery/burglary/theft and car theft cases were traced and 37 persons were arrested while 82 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, Police held 47 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 9.332 kilogram hashish, 3.599 kilogram heroin and 360 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 39 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 35 pistols, one gun and 184 rounds from them.

Meanwhile, 96 other accused wanted to police for their alleged involvement in 53 crime cases of various nature were also held.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

The SSP further told that despite law and order situation in the city, a massive crackdown was underway against anti-social elements. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with cops in curbing activities of such elements.