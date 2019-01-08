300,000 people educated about traffic rules

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) imparted education about traffic rules to 3,04,191 citizens through its road safety programs and campaigns in the city from time to time during the year 2018. Various education teams of ITP visited educational institutions and delivered lectures to students while government and private organizations were also visited to create awareness among the officials about road safety.

More than 1000 awareness activities s were arranged in the city while classes were arranged at ITP headquarters for road safety tips to driving learners and violators coming there to clear their fine tickets.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp