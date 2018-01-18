300,000 laptops distributed among youth

Around 300,000 laptops distributed during four years (2014-2017) under Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme (PMYLS). Chairperson Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Leila Khan said,” Prime Minister’s Youth Programme is a revolutionary programme of the government for the socio-economic development of youth in a bid to combat soaring unemployment in the country.”

It has a broad canvas of schemes aimed at enabling youth and poor segments of population, to get good employment opportunities, secure economic empowerment, acquire skills needed for gainful employment, have access to higher education and IT tools, access to on-the-job training and internship for young graduates to improve the probability of getting a productive job she said.

PM’s Youth Programme is running six different schemes, namely PM’s Youth Business Loans Scheme, PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, PM’s Youth, Skill Development Programme, PM’s Laptop Scheme, PM’s Fee reimbursement Scheme, PM’s’ Youth Training Scheme. She said this programme was launched in September 2013, it has left an indelible impression on the socio economic landscape of the country in different sectors ranging from poverty alleviation to entrepreneurship development, and from skill development to internship opportunities for the talented youth.—APP

Related