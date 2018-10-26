3,00,000 children to be enrolled in three years

Islamabad

Aiming to increase school enrolments in Baluchistan, the most deprived province Baluchistan’s School Education Department (SED) and American Refugee Council (ARC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop and expand a framework of mutual cooperation for education in Baluchistan.

According to official reports, Baluchistan has the highest population of Out of School Children (OOSC) in Pakistan and SED and ARC has partnered to make joint efforts to enrol and retain 300,000 out of school children in 12 districts of Baluchistan in next three years. Under this partnership ARC and SED will work together to bring improvement in school infrastructure, strengthen the education department and school governance system by working with Parent Teacher School Management Committees (PTSMCs).

The agreement was signed by Secretary SED Baluchistan Noor ul Haq Baloch and ARC Country Representative Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema. Speaking at the ceremony Mr. Noor ul Haq Baloch shared that “this partnership between ARC and SED will be instrumental in addressing the education issues in Baluchistan”. Hile addressing the ceremony, ARC Country Representative Dr. Tariq Habib Cheema stressed that “sustained cooperation among the stakeholders is the key for smooth implementation of the program and to achieve its desired results.

Share on: WhatsApp